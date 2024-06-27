Catholicos Karekin II continued to call for Pashinyan’s resignation in 2023: report

The U.S. Department of State has released its annual report on religious freedom in almost 200 countries, including Armenia.

The report addresses, among others, tensions between the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government.

It highlights that Armenia’s constitution prohibits discrimination based on religion and establishes separation of “religious organizations” and the state. It recognizes the “exclusive mission of the Armenian Apostolic Church” as the national church in the “spiritual life, development of the national culture, and preservation of the national identity of the people of Armenia.”

“During the 2023 school year, authorities began to gradually remove the course on the history of the AAC from the mandatory school curriculum, instead incorporating the relevant historical content in the broader curriculum on Armenian studies. This was despite the AAC’s objections. Representatives of the Yezidi community welcomed the removal of the course, as they said Yezidi children were indoctrinated into the AAC when the course was mandatory. Government and AAC officials, including AAC leader Catholicos Karekin II and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, made public statements critical of each other concerning the government’s handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the AAC’s involvement in politics,” the State Department says.

“During the year, AAC officials continued to participate in civic discourse without restrictions. According to media reports, the relationship between the government and the AAC continued to be “confrontational” and marked by negative public rhetoric on both sides. Church officials made statements in the media that reflected AAC discontent over the government’s handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the government’s decision to remove the AAC history course from public schools. Catholicos Karekin II continued to call for Prime Minister Pashinyan’s resignation. According to media reports, on May 19, Pashinyan said, “Nothing prevents [the AAC] from creating a party and carrying out political activities within the framework of that party, which will be more honest, and they will be on the same level both before the voters and with other political competitors. But the church cannot be higher than the state.” Following Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19-20 and the exodus of nearly all ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, the Episcopal Council of the AAC issued a statement on October 3 criticizing the Armenian government’s handling of the situation,” reads the report.

