Police Raid Karabakh Leaders’ Offices

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Nagorno-Karabakh’s leading political groups on Monday, June 24, accused Armenia’s government of unleashing repressions and discriminating against Karabakh Armenians who took refuge in the country following Azerbaijan’s recapture of the region last September.

“For quite some time, the Armenian authorities have been targeting various groups of Artsakh citizens and individuals under the guise of democracy, applying repression and discriminatory treatment against them and using the divisive vocabulary of ‘Armenian vs. Karabakh,’” read a joint statement issued by four of the five parties represented in Karabakh’s exiled legislature.

They also condemned what they called a smear campaign against the Karabakh Armenians waged by Prime Minister’s Nikol Pashinyan’s political allies and other supporters.

The statement was prompted by Friday’s special police raid on Karabakh’s permanent representation in Yerevan during which security forces impounded a car used by Samvel Shahramanyan, the exiled president. They broke into the mission’s compound one week after Pashinyan accused unnamed Karabakh leaders of encouraging refugees to participate in anti-government protests in Yerevan and threatened them with serious consequences.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee denied any political motives behind the claims. It said Shahramanyan’s limousine was impounded as part of a continuing criminal investigation into his bodyguard and driver.

The Karabakh factions said the police actions “exposed the fact that the current authorities of Armenia have gone beyond the boundaries of both legal and moral values.” They also denounced the June 12 crackdown on demonstrators demanding Pashinyan’s resignation, saying that the authorities are ready to violate the Armenian constitution and use “disproportionate force” to cling to power.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator