Armenian PM doesn’t rule out referendum while delimiting border with Azerbaijan

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that Armenia has no territorial claims to any country

YEREVAN, June 17. /TASS/. Armenia’s authorities will initiate a referendum in case the issue of an exchange of territories emerges in the process of the border delimitation with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

“We may face a situation when we can cede 100 square meters in one location but get 100 square meters in another place. In such a case, we will stand pat. A referendum will be held so you can decide,” he said while visiting a village in Armenia’s Syunik region.

He stressed that Armenia has no territorial claims to any country. Those countries that “have been goading to lay claims for territories outside Armenia wanted to destroy Armenia’s statehood,” he said.

In April and May, Armenia and Azerbaijan delimited their border along one section in the Tavush region and Armenia ceded four villages, which used to be part of Azerbaijan in the Soviet era. Armenia’s opposition accused Pashinyan of making unilateral concessions and demanded that Azerbaijan withdraw from Armenia’s sovereign territories it occupied in 2021-2022.

