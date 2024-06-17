Armenian opposition announces action plan for near future

The movement must step outside Yerevan and spread across the country, the leader of the Armenian opposition group Tavush for the Motherland Bagrat Galstanyan said

YEREVAN, June 17. /TASS/. Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Armenian opposition group Tavush for the Motherland, announced a youth rally for the weekend as he participated in Monday’s protest.

“There will be a major youth get together on Saturday. The time and place are to be announced later. They are afraid to provide us with a venue. But it’s not a problem,” he said in comments broadcast by local news websites. “Besides that, we are planning to go to some regions. The movement must step outside Yerevan and spread across the country.”

Protests led by Archbishop Bagrat of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church began in Armenia following news reports that Baku and Yerevan had agreed to delimit their border in the Tavush region. Yerevan agreed to cede to Baku four villages that used to be part of Azerbaijan in the Soviet era, but had been under Armenian control since the 1990s. Tavush for the Motherland demands the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accusing him of surrendering land to Azerbaijan.

