Archbishop Bagrat comments on possible resignation of opposition MPs

The Armenian opposition MPs will give up their parliament seats when it is considered effective, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Tavush for the Homeland protest movement, said on Monday.

“The opposition MPs will resign their seats when deemed effective,” he told reporters in the Yerablur Military Pantheon.

“As they have repeatedly stated, the parliament seats are basically of no value, and their resignation remains on the agenda. But it has to serve a purpose and is contingent on the political processes. That’s the point of giving up parliament seats for nothing?” Galstanyan said.

Panorama.AM