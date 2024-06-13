Russia to continue working with Armenia to clarify Yerevan’s position on CSTO — Kremlin

DUBNA /Moscow Region/, June 13. /TASS/. Russia will continue to work with Armenia to clarify Yerevan’s position on the CSTO, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“As for Armenia, we will continue to work with our Armenian friends, we will clarify their position, of course, we hope that in any case we will stick to partnership and alliance relations,” the spokesman said when asked to comment on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO.

“Every country has its own priorities. Our priorities are well understood, we consistently defend them. The [CSTO] member states also share these priorities in the field of security and collective security,” Peskov added, saying that Armenia is certainly interested in this as well.

TASS