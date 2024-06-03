Armenian opposition leader announces protest rally and march on Tuesday

YEREVAN, June 3. /TASS/. Leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called on his supporters to gather on Tuesday morning near the St. Anna Church in downtown Yerevan.

“Tomorrow, at ten thirty in the morning, let us gather near the St. Anna Church. I won’t say right now where we will march, but this is an interesting place. We announced today’s destination and they deployed an entire police army to accompany us,” he said during a rally, which was ended with a traditional prayer.

Grass-roots protests against the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan in the Tavush region and ceding four villages, which used to be part of Azerbaijan in the Soviet era but have been controlled by Armenia since the 1990s, to Baku are coordinated by the Tavush for the Homeland movement led by Bagrat Galstanyan, Archbishop of the Diocese of Tavush at the Armenian Apostolic Church. The movement demands Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation blaming him for ceding territories to Azerbaijan.

