Archbishop Bagrat calls for prosecution of all those who branded him ‘agent’

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement, calls for charges against all those who have branded him a “foreign agent” following the denial issued by the National Security Service (NSS).

In comments to Pastinfo on Monday, the NSS officially denied the narratives of government supporters that the archbishop was an “agent”.

“Following the NSS denial of the allegations that I am an agent, all the slanderers must be held to account and arrested,” he told reporters.

“I will talk to the lawyers and everyone who called us agents must be held accountable. We will take the legal path as well. Irresponsible statements should have no place in the country,” the protest leader said, expressing gratitude to NSS Chairman Armen Abazyan and its staff.

Panorama.AM