US sends military consultants to Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine

PARIS, May 31. /TASS/. US military consultants have been deployed to defense ministries of Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine and Balkan countries at their request, the Intelligence Online portal wrote.

According to the report, “the idea is to make them more compatible with American forces and to move them away from the Russian model,” because their governments are “keen to exit Moscow’s orbit.”

The effort, carried out by a private organization, will eventually pave the way to future procurement of their reformed armies, the report says.

