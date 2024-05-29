Erdogan: New provocation on the anniversary of the Fall of Constantinople

There was a new provocation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the anniversary of the fall of Constantinople.

In a message, Erdogan congratulated the 571st anniversary of the fall of Constantinople, calling it a “blessed victory”.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan specifically said, “I congratulate the 571st anniversary of the conquest of Constantinople. To understand the spirit of the conquest, it is necessary to know well how this blessed victory was achieved. After the conquest, which allowed our beloved nation to take root in a continent with the military intelligence, determination, and courage of our heroic army, Constantinople became a center where different religions and cultures lived together, thanks to the tolerance and just administration of the great statesman Fatih Sultan Mehmet”.

President Erdoğan pointed out that Constantinople, which still bears the traces of its history and is a source of inspiration for artists, is one of the most popular cities in the world as the business, economic, commercial, artistic, cultural, and religious center of Turkey, and added: “The faith, determination, and courage of Fatih Sultan Mehmet and his heroic soldiers during the conquest of Istanbul give us inspiration today to achieve the goal of the Turkish century. On the occasion of the 571st anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul, I remember Fatih Sultan Mehmet and our beloved martyrs with compassion, respect, and gratitude, who left us a legacy of this world city of unique beauty, and I greet all our citizens with my most heartfelt sentiments”.

Vice President of Turkey: “It was one of the most glorious victories in history”

“I congratulate you on the 571st anniversary of the conquest of Constantinople, the pearl of the world and one of the most glorious victories in our history.

I remember with compassion and gratitude the conqueror of the holy conquest, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Khan, and our holy martyrs who entrusted us with this unique city and made these lands our homeland,” Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said in his message.

Source: protothema.gr

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times