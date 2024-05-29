Archbishop Bagrat says leading movement against ‘Pashinyan-Aliyev duo’

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan says the protest movement led by him seeks the “triumph of the truth” and is fighting against the “duo” of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The popular movement is fighting for the truth. Ideologically, it’s against the “Pashiyev” duo,” he told reporters outside the Armenian Interior Ministry building on Wednesday.

The archbishop explained that the name was a blending of the two leaders’ surnames and was not meant to insult anyone.

He again rejected the ongoing border delimitation and demarcation with Azerbaijan as “unconstitutional and inhuman”.

“We are not involved in the whole process as a party to the negotiations. Only he himself [referring to Pashinyan] is involved as a prisoner and a slave, a henchman who is ignoring the interests of his people and is serving foreign interests,” Galstanyan stated.

Panorama.AM