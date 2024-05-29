Archbishop Bagrat hits out interior minister for failure to meet him

Members and supporters of the Tavush for the Homeland movement led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan rallied outside the Armenian Interior Ministry building on Wednesday, demanding a meeting with Interior Minister Vahe Ghazaryan for explanations on police actions. However, Ghazaryan did not show up for a meeting.

“You should listen to me, not them. You won’t stumble, everything will be fine if you listen to me,” Archbishop Galstanyan said, addressing Ghazaryan.

He highlighted the good relationship between the two men when Galstanyan led the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, while Ghazaryan served as the local police chief.

“Vahe Ghazaryan, whom I used to know, died today,” the archbishop said.

The protesters then marched back to St. Anna Church in central Yerevan.

Panorama.AM