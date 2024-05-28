Lemkin Institute calls for release of Armenian prisoners held by Baku

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention has called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to immediately release all Armenian prisoners held by Baku.

“The Lemkin Institute is deeply concerned about the continued illegal detention of political prisoners from Artsakh in Azerbaijan,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“We urge immediate action and call for Azerbaijani President to release all Armenians currently being held in Baku. Their detention is a gross violation of international law.

“By signing this petition, you can take action to restore the rights of Artsakh Armenians being held by Baku, as well as Armenian POWs and civilian hostages in Azerbaijan, some of whom have been held illegally for years,” the Lemkin Institute added, sharing the petition link.

Panorama.AM