Catholicos Karekin II calls for national consolidation in Republic Day message

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Tuesday called for national consolidation to deal with the current challenges in a message on Republic Day marking the anniversary of the first Armenian republic in 1918.

The Armenian religious leader highlighted that the heroic May battles became the cornerstone in the restoration of Armenian statehood.

“Amid the ongoing major security threats and existential challenges, it is extremely important to be united and unwavering in the face of internal and external challenges besetting our national life,” Catholicos Karekin II said.

He urged people to put aside destructive indifference and dispel the atmosphere of hatred in order to restore security and peace.

Panorama.AM