Archbishop Bagrat: Armenian citizens are not protected

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of a protest movement opposing the Armenian government’s unilateral land surrender to Azerbaijan and demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation, on Tuesday denounced the police brutality against protesters.

Speaking to reporters in Yerevan’s Republic Square, he also called out the law enforcement authorities for failure to prosecute his defamers.

“Whose orders and whims are you fulfilling?” the protest leader said. “The so-called police chief called one of the demonstrators a “brat” yesterday and such cases are numerous. Is anyone going to take responsibility for this? In many other cases people have been dragged away from streets and beaten. Are Armenian citizens protected? No.”

Panorama.AM