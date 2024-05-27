Armenia says 273 out of over 280 activists detained amid protests released

Protests led by the Tavush for the Homeland movement have been taking place in Yerevan since early this morning

YEREVAN, May 27. /TASS/. The Armenian police have already released 273 out of more than 280 protesters detained for an attempt to block roadways as they demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation, Armenia’s Interior Ministry told TASS.

Protests led by the Tavush for the Homeland movement have been taking place in Yerevan since early this morning. At a rally on Republic Square on May 26, the leader of the opposition movement, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, called for Pashinyan’s resignation as he said that an interim government may be formed. He also floated himself as a candidate to replace the incumbent premier.

TASS