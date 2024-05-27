Armenia detains hundreds of anti-government protesters – DW – 05/27/2024

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over a deal giving Azerbaijan control over four border villages.

Armenian police detained at least 226 protesters on Monday for blocking streets of the capital, Yerevan, calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s to resign.

Anti-government protests have been rocking the country for weeks, sparked by the government’s return of four border villages to Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan said the move was a step towards normalizing ties between the two countries, which have been embroiled in territorial conflicts for decades.

Growing anger over Pashinyan’s concessions

Last year, Azerbaijan’s military regained Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that ethnic Armenians had previously held, in a swift military offensive.

Pashinyan has said Armenia quickly needs to define the border with Azerbaijan to avoid a new round of hostilities.

Anger against his government has grown since he agreed to return the four abandoned border villages in Armenia’s northern Tavush region.

Bagrat Galstanyan, a senior cleric in the Armenian Apostolic Church and the archbishop of the Tavush diocese, has called for a “nationwide campaign of disobedience.”

On Sunday, he said Pashinyan had “no political or moral legitimacy” to remain in power.

Galstanyan announced he would give up his position in the church to run for prime minister and and called for snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan has strong support from lawmakers

Although the Baghanis, Voskepar, Kirants and Berkaber villages have been handed over, the protests have evolved into broader demonstrations over complaints against Pashinyan and his government.

The prime minister, however, holds a firm grip on power.

Pashinyan still has the support of his governing coalition Image: Asatur Yesayants/SNA/IMAGO Images

His governing coalition has a substantial majority in parliament, and the opposition parties are generally unpopular in society.

It would take at least one independent or ruling party MP to launch the impeachment process against Pashinyan, and that would require at least 18 lawmakers from Pashinyan’s own party to vote to unseat him.

