Catholicos Aram I meets with SDHP members

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia on Friday received the representatives of the Central Committee of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (SDHP), the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia reported.

During the visit, they discussed issues related to Armenia and Lebanon. They emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the parties on matters affecting the Armenian communities.

Panorama.AM