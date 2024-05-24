No reason to recognize Palestinian state: Germany’s Scholz

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, said Berlin – which is accused of facilitating Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza – has no plans to recognize Palestine as a state, contrary to the decision of three European countries to do so.

There is “no reason” to recognize the Palestinian Authority (PA) as a separate state, Scholz said Friday in response to a question by a journalist at a news conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

“There is no clarity about the national territory or about all other questions that are related to it,” Scholz said while adding it’s “not that far yet.”

He reiterated the need for “a negotiated solution between Israel and the Palestinians that amounts to a two-state solution,” which he said also includes a Palestinian Authority that is responsible for the West Bank and Gaza.

“But we’re not there yet,” said Scholz, adding that now it is about “achieving a longer-term ceasefire” and “ensuring that everyone involved commits to the two-state solution”.

Spain, Ireland and Norway had previously announced this week that they would recognize Palestine as a separate state at the end of May. Israel then reacted indignantly. According to Portugal’s prime minister, his country will not initially take this step.

However, he said Portugal had voted for Palestine to be recognized as a full member of the U.N.

Nicaragua accused Germany of facilitating Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza by politically and militarily supporting Tel Aviv. The country requested the court issue emergency measures for Germany to stop its arms exports to Israel, and reverse its decision to suspend funding for U.N. refugee agency, UNRWA.

Berlin approved €326.5 million ($354 million) worth of weapons exports to Israel in 2023, the majority of which were approved after Oct. 7 – a tenfold increase compared to 2022.

During the hearing at the World Court, Germany’s legal team tried to persuade the court that Berlin has not breached international law by its support to Israel and that it is fulfilling its humanitarian obligations.

Germany remains one of the strongest supporters of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, despite growing public pressure. Scholz has repeatedly said Germany bears special responsibility for Israel because of its Nazi history.

Sabah Gazetesi