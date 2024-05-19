Iranian president planned to visit Armenia on Sunday — source

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi planned to visit Armenia on Sunday but the visit was postponed at the last minute, a source told TASS.

The Iranian president was expected to take part in the opening of transport corridors in Armenia.

The Tasnim news agency reported earlier that the helicopter carrying the Iranian president made an emergency landing near the village of Uzi in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other Iranian officials were onboard the helicopter. The search operation is complicated by the heavy fog. On Sunday morning, Raisi visted Azerbaijan.

