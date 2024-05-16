Bartholomew: Pope Francis to visit Ecumenical Patriarchate for anniversary of First Council of Nicaea

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew announced today that Pope Francis plans to visit Turkey next year to commemorate the anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

During the early centuries of Christianity, a significant debate arose regarding the divine and human nature of Jesus, which the Church addressed at the First Ecumenical Council held in Nicaea, Bithynia, in 325 AD. “His Holiness Pope Francis wishes for us to jointly celebrate this important anniversary,” stated Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew from Lisbon, where he is attending an event.

Pope Francis intends to visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople and then travel to Iznik, the site of the First Council of Nicaea. The Ecumenical Patriarch mentioned that a committee is being established to organize the visit, and the Vatican will soon contact the Turkish government.

Pope Francis will turn 88 in December, and traveling abroad poses challenges due to his health. He uses a cane or wheelchair because of a knee problem. In recent months, he has avoided public speeches and canceled several significant engagements, including the Good Friday procession in March. Nevertheless, he plans to visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore in early September, followed by Belgium later that month.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

