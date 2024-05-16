Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal really important development: Kobakhidze

Irakli Kobakhidze underlines importance of Türkiye’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty during his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara

Sumeyye Dilara Dincer and Can Efesoy

ANKARA

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Thursday that a peace agreement discussed between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a “really important development” in the region.

“The peace agreement (to be signed) between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a really important development because we believe that these two countries will eventually reach a real peace agreement,” Kobakhidze said during a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country’s capital Ankara.

Emphasizing his country’s status as an EU candidate, Kobakhidze said he and Erdogan discussed what they have in common in terms of Georgia’s future plans, as well as regional developments and challenges.

Expressing that Georgia always supports the peaceful coexistence of countries in the Caucasus, the Georgian premier said they are always committed to peace and constructive cooperation.

About the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, he voiced concerns over it, saying it has endangered the region’s “peace infrastructure and architecture.”

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, he said Georgia is in favor of establishing peace through negotiations and with the support of the international community.

The visiting prime minister stressed the importance of Türkiye’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, before thanking Erdogan for his support for Georgia and its national interests.

“Türkiye is a country with which we have a strategic partnership, and we work closely together. We attach great importance to this partnership and appreciate it greatly,” he said.

He added that Türkiye is Georgia’s “number one trade partner,” and that he and the Turkish president discussed further deepening this relationship and partnership, which he said will benefit both countries.

He also highlighted the significance of trilateral cooperation among Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, saying that “mutual respect, the protection of the countries’ own interests, and cooperation of the three countries in the region are really important.”

Kobakhidze emphasized the need for developing their strategic partnership, in regards to which they addressed different strategic projects that connect the two countries and their people.

*Writing by Burc Eruygur

AA