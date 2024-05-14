In pictures: Senior cleric takes a metro ride to Yerevan square

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan of the Tavush Diocese, the leader of a civil disobedience movement against the Armenian government’s unilateral territorial concessions to Azerbaijan, on Tuesday took the Yerevan subway to travel to Garegin Nzhdeh Square in the Armenian capital’s Shengavit district.

Earlier in the day, the senior cleric accompanied by hundreds of supporters met with students of Yerevan State University and visited the Union of Journalists of Armenia.

In response to the question why he decided to visit Garegin Nzhdeh Square, Archbishop Bagrat said: “First of all, Garegin Nzhdeh is our hero and then I’d like to learn how local residents are doing.”

On the metro and in Garegin Nzhdeh Square, the archbishop talked to people and blessed them.

