Turkish Day Parade to take place in New York

The 41st edition of the Turkish Day Parade, which originated in 1981 in response to the assassination of Turkish diplomats in the U.S. by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA and became a tradition in subsequent years, will take place this year on March 17-18.

The parade which strives to reinforce the Turkish-American community’s unity and solidarity, as well as their economic and cultural ties, will kick off on May 17 with a flag-raising ceremony at Wall Street-Bowling Green Park.

As part of the events, on May 17, the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications will organize a panel discussion titled “Strengthening Cultural Ties: A New Vision in Turkish-American Relations” at the Türkevi (Turkish House). The panel, which will feature Turkish and American academics as well as representatives from nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), will focus on the cultural aspects of the relations between the two countries.

The panel will additionally reflect on the recent developments in Türkiye-U.S. relations and the prospective trajectory of cultural ties between the two countries.

Further, at the Türkevi, the “Century of Türkiye Exhibition” will be held.

The exhibition will incorporate three-dimensional projections on custom digital giant screens, which will provide insight into the accomplishments of Türkiye over the previous century.

Moreover, games and activities specific to children will be organized as part of the events.

Also scheduled for Saturday, May 18, will be the Turkish Day Parade.

The parade will kick off at Madison Avenue and 38th Street in New York City in the early morning hours and conclude at Madison Square Park. Along the route of the Turkish Day Parade, the janissary band of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will perform renditions of Ottoman Turkish music.

As part of the parade, several singers will perform concerts, and the audience will be listening to a diversity of performances.

The Turkish Day Parade, which has become one of the most significant events for the Turkish-American community in the United States, attracts thousands of participants annually.

