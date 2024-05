Azerbaijan destroys church in Artsakh’s Berdzor

Azerbaijan has completely destroyed the Holy Ascension (Surb Hambardzum) Church in the Berdzor district of occupied Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Raffi Kortoshian, co-founder of the Research on Armenian Architecture Foundation, shared satellite images confirming the church destruction on Facebook on Saturday.

The church dome cross was consecrated on 31 May 1998, two years after the start of its construction.

Panorama.AM