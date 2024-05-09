Opposition begins mass rally in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, May 9. /TASS/. Several thousands of supporters of the ‘Tavush for the Homeland” movement have taken to streets in downtown Yerevan to protest against the Armenian government’s decision on unilateral delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan.

The protest is being aired live on local news websites.

Republic Square is crowded, with Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a leader of the Bagrat movement, among the protesters. Police officers and special equipment are deployed next to the square.

Earlier, Armenia’s National Security Service cautioned against unlawful actions of the protesters during the rally scheduled for Thursday, promising that “any unlawful action jeopardizing the constitutional order will be neutralized with the use of all instruments stipulated by law.”

On April 19, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions that deal with the delimitation of the border between the countries had reached a tentative agreement for certain sections of the border between eight villages in order to bring these sections “in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed in the Soviet Union at the time of its breakup.” Since April 20, protesters in Armenia blocked traffic on highways leading to Georgia and Iran, demanding that the process of delimitation and handover of border territories to Azerbaijan be halted. On May 4, they left the Tavush region heading to Yerevan.

