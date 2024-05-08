Armenia stops participating in financing of Collective Security Treaty Organization

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says Armenia will not hinder other members to work on organization’s budget

Armenia will refrain from participating in financing the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2024, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan said Wednesday.

The country will refrain from the work on forming the 2024 CSTO budget and will not allocate funds to finance the organization’s activities, she said at a news conference in Yerevan.

At the same time, Armenia will not stop other members from doing such work, she noted.

The CSTO alliance consists of six post-Soviet states — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

