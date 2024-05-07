Artsakh Armenians urged to join ‘peace and solidarity’ march

The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church calls on the Artsakh Armenians to join the march from Tavush Province to Yerevan organized by the Tavush for the Homeland movement.

The march began in the border village of Kirants on 4 May following non-stop protests against the land surrender to Azerbaijan announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government on 19 April.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Artsakh Diocese warned of major challenges facing Armenian statehood as a result of ongoing unilateral concessions to Azerbaijan.

“The homeland is the guarantee of a dignified life for our children, Therefore, we must find wisdom and strength to stop this downfall so that Mother Armenia doesn’t face the bitter fate of Artsakh,” it said.

“Dear friends, we urge you all to join the peace and solidarity march organized by the Tavush for the Homeland movement. Building a strong Armenia is what our brave martyrs desired and the basis for the fulfillment of all our dreams,” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM