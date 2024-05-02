Shiite religious leader visits Ecumenical Patriarch for interfaith dialogue

Ayetullah Seyyid Cevad Şehristani, a prominent Shiite religious leader from Iraq, made a significant visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate on May 1, 2024, leading a sizable delegation of his associates.

During his visit, Şehristani held a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, engaging in extensive discussions on topics concerning the ongoing academic dialogue between Orthodoxy and Islam. They also delved into the significance of interfaith dialogue in fostering global peace. Patriarch Bartholomew highlighted his involvement in numerous international conferences across various Arab countries, where he has been invited to speak on matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Professor Hüseyin Hatemi, accompanied by his wife Kezban Hatemi, both esteemed lawyers and close associates of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Following the discussions, Şehristani and his delegation were guided to the Patriarchal Church, where Patriarchal Deacon Evlogios Tsatsas provided insights into the rich history of the church and the sacred relics housed within it. The visit served as an opportunity for cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the Shiite delegation and the representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times