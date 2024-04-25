Armenian police arrests people protesting against demarcation with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, April 25. /TASS/. Armenian police have detained 29 protesters against the transfer of four villages to Azerbaijan and the border demarcation, the police press service said.

According to it, 17 people were arrested in Yerevan, and 12 in the Tavush Region.

Earlier, demonstrators in several regions of Armenia tried to block highways, including international ones. There were clashes with police.

On April 19, the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on demarcation of the state border issued a joint press release after the meeting, stating that the demarcation of the border in the areas of Armenia’s Baganis village, Azerbaijan’s Baganis Ayrim, Armenia’s Voskepar, Azerbaijan’s Asagi Askipara, Armenia’s Kirants, Azerbaijan’s Kheirimli, Armenia’s Berkaber, Azerbaijan’s Gizilgadzhili has been provisionally agreed upon. In fact, this means the transfer to Azerbaijani control of four villages that were part of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic and have been under Armenian control since the 1990s.

TASS