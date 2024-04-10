Putin, Pashinyan may personally discuss existing issues in countries’ relations — Kremlin

Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that Armenia “hasn’t taken a single wrong step” in its relations with Russia

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may in the foreseeable future personally discuss all issues in relations between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We hope that in the foreseeable future the leaders will have the opportunity to personally discuss such issues, if they are on the agenda,” the spokesman said.

Pashinyan said earlier that Armenia “hasn’t taken a single wrong step” in its relations with Russia, noting that “there are numerous cases to the contrary.”

TASS