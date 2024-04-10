EU monitoring mission’s tenure in Armenia may be prolonged for two more years

The activity of the observation mission of the European Union (EU) in Armenia can be extended for another 2 years, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said during his speech at the parliament meeting, Report informs with the reference to Armenpress. He said that discussions are underway in this direction. According to Pashinyan, this issue is the result of the four-way meeting held in Prague: "The next most important agreement of the Prague meeting is the agreement of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the demarcation of the border between the two countries based on the Alma-Ata declaration. This means that there will be no new border line between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The prime minister noted that the Prague agreements and the Almaty declaration can contribute to long-term stability and peace: "The fourpartitute meeting held in Prague is the key to the stability and peace of the South Caucasus. It is also the basis for the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

