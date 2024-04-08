Golden Apricot Film Festival reveals 2024 dates

The 21st Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival (GAIFF) will take place on 7-14 July this year, organizers said on Monday.

As always, this year, Golden Apricot will present to the public films from different countries of the world in the competition sections, as well as films from top film festivals (Cannes, Berlin, etc.).

World cinema artists will arrive in Armenia to present their experience and art to cinema lovers.

This year’s festival will place a special focus on the 100th birth anniversaries of renowned French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour and filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/04/08/Golden-Apricot/2986857