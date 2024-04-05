“A Great Symphony of Prayer”, webinars on prayer in English and French to launch in April

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.05.2024).- The Canadian Bishops’ Commission in charge of organizing the 2025 Jubilee for Canada, has launched a series of eight free-access webinars on the theme of prayer, entitled “A Great Symphony of Prayer”. The series will allow the faithful to take part in a very meaningful way in the Year of Prayer announced by Pope Francis on January 21, 2024.

The Canadian Church has chosen to delve deeper into the themes highlighted in the “Notes on Prayer” series, produced by the Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section for Fundamental Questions of Evangelization in the World.

The webinars will be available in English and French: the first four in English will be held in April, and the second series of four in October 2024. The English language series, which will begin on 2 April, is entitled, “A Great Symphony of Prayer: The Our Father as a Program of Life.”

The first series of French language webinars will be held in May, with the second group of webinars following in October 2024.

The meetings will be recorded and made available, with a commentary, on the website of the Canadian Episcopal Conference www.cccb.ca at the end of the series.

You can register for the four April webinars in English here : https://cccb-ca.zoom.us/webinar/register/2317107825795/WN_E7HPS7PeQAOXnuBjILt9Qg#/registration

Webinar program in English:

– Tuesday, April 2 (1:00 – 2:30 pm EDT): “Why did Jesus address God as Father?”

– Tuesday, April 9 (1:00 – 2:30 pm EDT): “Seeking God’s Kingdom and Knowing God’s Will”

– Tuesday, April 23 (1:00 – 2:30 pm EDT): “Daily Bread and the Gift of Forgiveness”

– Tuesday, April 30 (1:00 – 2:30 pm EDT): “Managing Trials and Resisting Evil Fall Series on Prayer”

– Thursday, October 3 (1:00 – 2:30 pm EDT): “Praying with Mary/The Rosary”

– Thursday, October 10 (1:00 – 2:30 pm EDT): “Praying with the Saints/St. Teresa of Avila”

– Thursday, October 17 (1:00 – 2:30 pm EDT): “The Prayer of Jesus/John 17”

– Thursday, October 24 (1:00 – 2:30 pm EDT): “Lectio Divina/The Storm at Sea”.

