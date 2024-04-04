Yerevan still expecting CSTO statement on occupation of Armenian territories — MFA

YEREVAN, April 4. /TASS/. Yerevan continues to expect a political statement from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that Azerbaijan has “occupied Armenia’s sovereign territories,” Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said at a briefing.

“The borders of the Republic of Armenia are very distinct; it is clear where Armenia’s sovereign borders are. It is still a debatable question: Is the CSTO secretariat authorized to make such statements on behalf of the [member] countries? Our position has not changed; we expect the CSTO to give a political assessment of the occupation of Armenia’s sovereign territories, particularly in September 2022,” he said.

Kostanyan also touched upon the problems in relations between Yerevan and Moscow, saying that the Armenian authorities have voiced their position and expect Russia’s reaction not only “verbally, but also with particular steps.” The deputy foreign minister also added that the meeting scheduled for April 5 between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is of an economic and humanitarian nature and has no geopolitical context.

TASS