Zakharova: Armenia, which has a centuries-old history and civilization, had better not compare itself with the EU

The current authorities of Armenia had better not compare the ancient Armenian civilization, which has a centuries-old history, with the European Union, which is really in a sad state of affairs today. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said this.

“Today I saw the summary of our conversation and a quote from the speech of an Armenian state agency representative, who said that Armenia is the bearer of European democratic and some other values,” she said on air on Zvezda TV channel.

“Do you know what really surprises me? Why have the current authorities of Yerevan joined the race? Why are they comparing the ancient Armenian civilization, culture and history, which existed long before European democracy, with the EU? Armenia is a culture, a state, and these are the statehood foundations, which took roots thousands of years ago,” Zakharova said.

According to her, Yerevan has adopted a position that no one in the West is taking seriously anymore.

