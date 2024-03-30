Armenian expert warns against handover of border villages to Azerbaijan

Vardan Voskanyan, a Yerevan-based expert on Iran, has warned the Armenian leadership against the unilateral handover of border villages to Azerbaijan.

“A map on the Telegram channel Post-war displays the part of Armenia occupied by the enemy marked in red, while the reinforced Armenian positions are marked in green,” he wrote, sharing the map.

“Ceding these areas to the enemy would lead to the encirclement of the villages of Kirants and Berkaber villages in three sides and the deployment of Azerbaijani forces in the immediate vicinity of Voskepar and Baghanis.”

The expert rejects the arguments that the border areas to be ceded to Baku are former villages unlike the Armenian territories occupied by Azerbaijan.

“After all, let’s assume that Kyzyl Hajili is under Azeri control and the Armenian army is only on its outskirts, so it’s not about the surrender of the village, but its adjacent lands. Meanwhile, the enemy is not going to withdraw from any Armenian territory,” Voskanyan stressed.

He also shared maps showing two Azeri combat positions in the occupied territory of Armenia, which pose a threat to Berkaber and make it impossible to fully utilize the Jogaz water reservoir in the area.

https://t.me/vardan_voskanyan/893

Panorama.AM