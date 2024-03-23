Catholicos Karekin II offers condolences to Russian leaders over deadly attack

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia over the deadly terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow which killed at least 115 people.

“Strongly condemning the heinous crime, the Catholicos of All Armenians, on behalf of the Supreme Spiritual Council, the clergy and the faithful Armenian people, expressed deep condolences to the Russian president, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and all people of Russia,” the Armenian Church press office reported on Saturday.

