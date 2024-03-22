Putin describes NATO’s 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia as unacceptable

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. NATO’s 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia was unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“What the West did was unacceptable. In fact, they simply unleashed a war in the heart of Europe,” Putin pointed out in TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov’s documentary titled Belgrade on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The film, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of those events, will air on Sunday. Today, a teaser was released.

NATO launched a military operation against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia on March 24, 1999. The bloc’s leadership claimed that the main goal of Operation Allied Force was to prevent genocide against the Albanian population of Kosovo. According to NATO’s data, aircraft from the alliance’s member states carried out 38,000 sorties during the 78-day operation.

Military experts say, citing research, that 3,000 cruise missiles were fired and about 80,000 tons of bombs were dropped, including cluster and depleted uranium munitions. According to Serbian data, the bombardments killed 3,500 to 4,000 people and injured some 12,500, two thirds of them civilians. Serbian experts point out that 15 tons of depleted uranium was dropped on Serbia in the three months of bombing. After that, the country ranked first in Europe in cancer cases. About 30,000 new cancer cases were registered in the first ten years after the bombardments, and 10,000 to 18,000 patients died. Economic damage amounted to $100 bln.

