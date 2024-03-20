Armenia Named the Happiest Country in the Region

YEREVAN — Armenia has surpassed all countries in the region in the annual World Happiness Report, which is prepared by a group of experts commissioned by the UN.

Out of 143 countries surveyed Armenia is ranked 82nd, ahead of Georgia (91st), Turkey (98th), Iran (100th) and Azerbaijan (101st).

Of former Soviet republics Lithuania ranked 19th, Estonia – 34th, Latvia – 46th, Uzbekistan – 47th, Kazakhstan – 49th, Moldova – 71st, Russia – 72nd, Kyrgyzstan – 75th, Tajikistan – 88th and Ukraine – 105th.

Finland has been crowned the world’s happiest country for a seventh successive year. Overall, European countries dominated the rankings; in particular, the Nordic countries Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway all retained spots in the top 10.

The World Happiness Report has been published since 2012 at the initiative of the UN General Assembly. When compiling it, researchers take into account such indicators as GDP per capita, level of social support, life expectancy, observance of civil liberties, job security, level of corruption and others. The report is based on average indicators collected over a three-year period.

The publication of the report is timed to coincide with the World Day of Happiness, which is celebrated on March 20.

