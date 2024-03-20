American Cup 2024: Levon Aronian wins Champions brackets

Levon Aronian and Irina Krush emerged as the winners from the Champion brackets after defeating Ray Robson and Alice Lee in their respective matches, FIDE reported.

Aronian needed just a draw on the second day after winning both games on the first day, and he comfortably sealed the deal, earning a bonus prize of $15,000.

Leading by one point going into the second day, Irina Krush won the classical game with the black pieces and immediately decided the match in her favor (2.5-0.5) and gained a bonus prize of $9,000.

It set up the Elimination brackets with Ray Robson playing a rematch with Wesley So and Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova taking on Alice Lee. The winners will face Levon Aronian and Irina Krush, respectively.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/20/Levon-Aronian/2978627