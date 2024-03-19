News anchor Araksya Karapetyan on “finding the light”

Araksya Karapetyan has been a staple of early morning news in Los Angeles since March 2012. Her captivating energy exudes through the screen and into the homes of viewers. You can catch her on Good Day LA from 9-11 a.m. PT and then switch over to Channel 13 at 11 a.m. PT to watch her host Good Day LA Plus.

Born in Gyumri, Armenia, Karapetyan moved to the United States when she was seven years old. She has fond memories of her childhood in Gyumri and Yerevan.

“I would go to the park twice a day. My grandparents would take me to the opera, the symphony, art galleries. I was always out and about,” Karapetyan told the Weekly.

Following the devastating earthquake in 1988, the demise of the Soviet Union and the brewing conflict with Azerbaijan, Karapetyan’s great-uncle George Tumanjan moved his two brothers Yasha and Rafik and their families to the United States, where they settled in the South Bay.

“Every day as I drive along the cliffs of Palos Verdes, I think about Jorja Papik. He is the reason I am where I am, doing what I am doing. I worked hard on my end to accomplish this, but without him laying the foundation and providing us with the opportunity, it would not have been possible. His generosity and love will benefit generations to come,” she reflected.

Karapetyan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. After graduating, she worked in Idaho Falls, Idaho and Portland, Oregon as a reporter, photographer, editor, producer and anchor.

Her aspirations to be a journalist were born one summer when she was in Armenia. During that trip she decided she wanted to tell people’s stories and share their struggles and aspirations.

“Journalism is a community service. Sometimes there is so much negativity in the news, but then sometimes there are these moments, these glimmers of hope. News does take a physical and emotional toll on me. I’m incredibly sensitive and empathetic, which are important traits to have as a journalist. I take everything to heart, but I also am able to see other people’s points-of-views and their hardship,” she said.

I asked Karapetyan what advice she would give to someone getting into journalism.

“Work hard. Learn to take constructive criticism. Never come to a point where you feel like you’ve made it. Always be humble. If you’re humble, you will always analyze your work and work on yourself to improve yourself. I am always working on my craft. I am never satisfied, but that keeps me going,” she said.

When Karapetyan isn’t delivering the news or putting stories together for broadcast, she is busy giving her time to local charities and nonprofits or spending time with her tight-knit family. She has two girls, Sevan and Sona, who keep her very busy.

“Any time someone gets taken advantage of – the elderly, children, someone who doesn’t speak English – those stories hit me hard. When I come home and interact with my girls, who see the beauty in the smallest things, they remind me of innocence. They see the world in such an untainted way. This fills my soul. They replenish the negativity, and it is a blessing,” she said.

Karapetyan enjoys sharing her culture with others and representing the Armenian community. She has been doing it for years with her audience. She creates amazing features on Armenian culture and history, including a special each April called “Celebrating the Armenian Spirit.” Recently, her story on NBA Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his grandparents’ role in saving thousands of Armenian orphans during the Genocide earned her an Emmy and a Golden Mike nomination.

“I often try to explain to people that for me Armenia is a feeling, a connection I have. It’s almost inexplicable. I am American of course, and proud to be, but I am Armenian at my core. I try to balance it out. I know I’m not alone in sometimes feeling lost or out of place. I wish more people spoke more about this balancing act they may also feel,” Karapetyan reflected.

It is so refreshing to see how her colleagues and viewers engage and interact with Armenian stories.

“2020 was a terrible year for me. The viewers would email saying, we see sadness in your eyes. The viewers become interested in your life, and they follow you on social media. People do care. People are naturally good, even with all of the bad news. You have to find that light and hold on to it.”

