Stephanie’s Art Gallery to Present ‘Elibekian Family Legacy’ Exhibition

LA CAÑADA, Calif.—Stephanie’s Art Gallery announced the opening of “Art Across Ages: The Elibekian Family Legacy,” a captivating exhibition featuring the dynamic father-and-son duo, Robert and Areg Elibekian. This exclusive showcase will take place from April 6 to 20, with an opening reception on April 6.

The exhibition promises an immersive experience into the rich artistic heritage of the Elibekian family, boasting over 50 oil-on-canvas paintings. Visitors will embark on a journey through Robert’s prime artistic years, characterized by theatrical scenes, musical symphonies, and captivating movements. Meanwhile, Areg’s vibrant Impressionist works offer a contemporary twist, depicting lively scenes from Parisian and Montreal café society, as well as serene landscapes from the sunny coast of Spain.

Robert Elibekian, Maral, 16×20 in., oil on canvas

Robert Elibekian, born in 1941 in Tbilisi, Georgia, is a distinguished member of the Armenian Artist Union. With a career spanning decades, his art has graced prestigious museums and galleries worldwide, including The National Gallery of Armenia, The Tretyakov Gallery, and The White House. In recognition of his contributions to the art world, the National Gallery of Armenia will host a solo retrospective exhibition in his honor later this year.

Making his debut at Stephanie’s Gallery, Areg Elibekian represents the youngest generation of this renowned artistic lineage. His Impressionist-inspired works reflect his travels to Paris and Montreal, capturing the essence of urban life and natural beauty with vivid colors and dynamic brushstrokes. Areg’s art has garnered international acclaim, with exhibitions in Armenia, Lebanon, France, Canada, and the United States.

“We are honored to showcase the extraordinary talents of Robert and Areg Elibekian,” said Linda Stepanian, gallery director at Stephanie’s Art Gallery. “This exhibition is a celebration of not just their artistic prowess but also their enduring legacy spanning generations. It’s a rare opportunity for art enthusiasts to witness the evolution of style and technique within a single family.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the convergence of tradition and innovation at “Art Across Ages: The Elibekian Family Legacy.” Join the gallery for the opening reception on April 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Stephanie’s Art Gallery. Experience the magic of the Elibekian family’s artistry and heritage firsthand.

Areg Elibekian, Market on Mouffetard St. Paris 11×14 in

The gallery is located at 466 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011. For more information, visit the website.

https://asbarez.com/stephanies-art-gallery-to-present-elibekian-family-legacy-exhibition/