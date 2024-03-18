NATO chief: Armenia and Azerbaijan have an opportunity to achieve enduring peace

Armenia and Azerbaijan have an opportunity to achieve a lasting peace after years of conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday.

“Peace in this region is extremely important for the people, the countries in the region, but it also matters for the Black Sea region and for North Atlantic security, and therefore peace and stability is not only important here, but for security more broadly,” he said.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan now have an opportunity to achieve an enduring peace after years of conflict. I appreciate what you say about that you are closer to a peace agreement than ever before. And I can just encourage you to seize this opportunity to reach a lasting peace agreement with Armenia,” the NATO chief added.

Panorama.AM