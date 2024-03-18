Jesuits announce merger of three of their pontifical universities in Rome (at Pope’s request)

The Statutes were created following the Chirograph signed by Pope Francis on Dec. 17, 2019. In this letter the Holy Father ordered that the Pontifical Biblical Institute and the Pontifical Oriental Institute be joined to the Gregorian University, while still retaining their own names and missions. This was done in such a way that they are now part of “the same juridical person, as academic units of the University”.

(ZENIT News / Roma, 03.18.2024).- On March 15, 2024, Fr. Mark Lewis S.J., Rector of the Pontifical Gregorian University, received a decree from Fr. Arturo Sosa S.J., Superior General of the Society of Jesus and Vice Grand Chancellor of the Pontifical Gregorian University. The decree states that the new General Statutes of the University, which permanently incorporate the Pontifical Biblical Institute and the Pontifical Oriental Institute, will come into effect on 19 May 2024, which is Pentecost Sunday.

The three institutions share a common bond as they were all entrusted to the Society of Jesus by the Pope. The Gregorian, established in 1551 by St. Ignatius of Loyola, served as the academic hub known as the ‘Roman College’ for centuries. The Pontifical Biblical Institute, founded in 1909, serves as a center for advanced studies of sacred Scripture. The Pontifical Oriental Institute, established in 1917, is focused on higher studies in the ecclesiastical sciences and the canon law of the Eastern Churches.

The Statutes were created following the Chirograph signed by Pope Francis on Dec. 17, 2019. In this letter the Holy Father ordered that the Pontifical Biblical Institute and the Pontifical Oriental Institute be joined to the Gregorian University, while still retaining their own names and missions. This was done in such a way that they are now part of “the same juridical person, as academic units of the University”. The request aims to improve the ability of the two Pontifical Institutes to carry out their specific missions in the present context.

Pope Francis also expressed his desire for the Dicastery for the Oriental Churches to continue “supporting and promoting the mission of the Pontifical Oriental Institute”, with the Prefect of that Dicastery assuming the function of Patron for the Institute. Finally, the Holy Father delegated the power to prepare new statutes for the Pontifical Gregorian University, incorporating the two pontifical institutes, to the Superior General of the Society of Jesus and the institutions involved. The Dicastery for Culture and Education ratified and approved the new statutes on February 11, 2024.

The Pontifical Gregorian University is governed by a single Rector, who is assisted by his Council. The Council includes the three Presidents who share the responsibility for managing the entire University. They supervise and promote the fulfillment of the missions of the Pontifical Biblical Institute, the Pontifical Oriental Institute, and the Collegium Maximum (the latter body represents the faculties and institutes that have been erected at the Gregorian to date). The University’s Administrative Director and a sixth member appointed by the Vice Grand Chancellor are also part of the Council.

On May 19, 2024, the following individuals will take office for a three-year term: Fr. Giuseppe Di Luccio S.J. as President of the Collegium Maximum, Fr. Peter Dubovský S.J. as President of the Pontifical Biblical Institute, Fr. Sunny Thomas Kokkaravakyil S.J. as President of the Pontifical Oriental Institute, Fr. David E. Nazar S.J. as Administrative Director of the University, and Mr. Luigi Allena as the sixth member of the Rector’s Council.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Jesuits announce merger of three of their pontifical universities in Rome (at Pope’s request) | ZENIT – English