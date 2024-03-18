Ex-Armenian envoy slams EU’s Michel for double standards

Armenia’s former Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan has strongly criticized European Council President Charles Michel for double standards following his sarcastic congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on winning the presidential election on its first day.

“President of the European Council Charles Michel congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin with irony at the start of the Russian presidential elections, emphasizing that there is no opposition, no freedom, no choice. I wouldn’t react to this ironic congratulation, if the EU standards were applied equally by Charles Michele,” he posted on X on Monday.

“A few days ago, the same Charles Michel congratulated the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his reelection and extended best wishes for his new mandate. Strangely enough, the congratulation addressed to Aliyev, who inherited the Azerbaijani presidency from his father in 2003, is in power for 21 years and wins his fifth term by getting 92.05% of votes, doesn’t contain any sarcasm or irony. It also doesn’t say that there is no opposition, no freedom, no choice in Azerbaijan. Not a single word about political prisoners, about massive violations of human rights, prosecuted and persecuted journalists and outspoken bloggers in Azerbaijan and in exile.

“Since we are both members of ALDE Party, I am ashamed of this person’s behavior and practice of double standards, and this person represents the EU. I’m glad for one thing though that this hypocrite’s term is due and hope to see more adequate figures leading the EU in the future,” Marukyan said.

Panorama.AM