7,825 Karabakh residents who left Armenia since September 2023 have not returned, new data say

The Armenian government of has presented new data on Armenians forcibly displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.

Accordingly, 7,825 persons registered in Nagorno-Karabakh left Armenia and did not return in almost five months. This is evidenced by the data submitted by the Armenian government in response to Sputnik Armenia’s written request.

Thus, from September 2023 to March 4, 2024, a total of 13,619 persons with Karabakh registration left Armenia, but only 5,794 of them returned.

A total of 101,848 displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, including 30,000 children, are registered in Armenia. A total of 72,626 of these displaced people live in Armenia’s provinces, and the rest—in capital Yerevan.

The Armenian government added that they are discussing the matter of providing additional assistance to these forcibly displaced persons. For example, assistance in building houses or purchasing an apartment, and provision of social housing to people who do not have such an opportunity for objective reasons.

According to the data of the Armenian government, 8,277 families from Artsakh have apartments in Armenia.

