Monument Watch exposes false Azeri narrative about Artsakh churches

Azerbaijani media not only called the Armenian church in the Krkzhan district of occupied Stepanakert “Albanian”, but also falsely accused Armenians of destroying “Albanian monuments”, the Artsakh Monument Watch reported on Friday.

On March 8, the Azerbaijani channel Ictimai TV broadcast a video recorded in the Krkzhan district of occupied Stepanakert. The video features the ruins of the Holy Savior Church in Krkzhan and is titled “Destroyed Albanian Monuments in Khankendi”.

“The video is part of the Azerbaijani propaganda narrative that “Armenians appropriated the local Albanian churches”. This is certainly nothing new, but the title of the program indicates that another dangerous discourse has emerged, alleging that Armenians also destroyed Albanian monuments,” the Monument Watch said.

The Holy Savior Church was built in Krkzhan in the 19th century and the 12th-13th century cross-stones around it indicate the existence of another church or sanctuary of earlier times on the site.

“During the Soviet era, a large number of Azerbaijanis settled in the village of Krkzhan and around the church. The latter turned the church into a cattle shed and made ruins of it,” the report added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/16/Monument-Watch/2977387