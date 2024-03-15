Yerevan’s Matenadaran to host Armenian-Iranian conference

Yerevan’s Mesrop Mashtots Matenadaran will host an Armenian-Iranian conference to mark the 130th anniversary of artist Andre Sevrugian later in March, the institute revealed on Thursday.

“During the visit of the delegation led by the director of Mesrop Mashtots Matenadaran to Iran from January 26-31 this year, there were productive discussions with the heads of Iran’s massive manuscript and scientific centres. As a result of the agreements reached, an Armenian-Iranian conference entitled “Poetry of Image” will be held in Matenadaran on March 21-22. The conference will be dedicated to the 130th anniversary of Iranian-Armenian artist Andre Sevrugian,” Matenadaran said.

This conference is organized in cooperation with the Iranian Embassy in Armenia, its Cultural Center and the Sevrugian Foundation.

About two dozen renowned scientists from the leading institutions of Armenia, Iran, the U.S., China and Hungary will be delivering reports at the conference.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/03/15/Matenadaran-conference/2976812