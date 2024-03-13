Newspaper: Interview of Arayik Harutyunyan, who is in Azerbaijan prison, may cause serious consequences

Hraparak newspaper writes: The interview given to the Azerbaijani mass media by the [former] president of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], Arayik Harutyunyan, who is in prison in [Azerbaijani capital] Baku, has caused serious concern in Artsakh political circles. They believe that [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev’s regime forced him, under threats, to make statements that could cause serious consequences for Armenia and the Armenian people.

For example, official Baku, based on some words of the former president of Artsakh, may try to have Armenia recognized as an aggressor, as to blame for the wars in Artsakh and liberating lands.

Let us noted that the announcement of the interview was disseminated a few days ago, the interview will be shown in its entirety on March 28.

https://news.am/eng/news/812020.html